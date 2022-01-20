I believe Super Eagles, Eguavoen can deliver AFCON title — Chukwu

Former Super Eagles’ Chief Coach Christian Chukwu says he strongly believes the team’s players and coaches can excel at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Chukwu made his views on the ongoing AFCON 2021 known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Thursday.

He said he believes the Super Eagles possess the ability to deliver and record impressive results at the event.

He said: “I believe also in the now age-long experience of Austin Eguavoen to deliver, alongside his colleagues in the technical crew.

“He has got lots of experience as a former player and former national coach of the Super Eagles.

“His coming back a second time as a national coach is definitely a blessing to the country.”

Chukwu pointed out that Eguavoen’s experience as a coach would help in bringing out the best in the players, whom he described as a good bunch.

He said Nigerians are happy at the team’s impressive performance at the competition’s group stage, adding: “The Super Eagles have shown the world that we have the quality to simply be the best.”

NAN reports that the Super Eagles have moved past the group stage of the 2021 AFCON, after winning their three matches in Group D to pick the maximum nine points.

The national senior men’s football team defeated their Egyptian opponents 1-0, before beating their Sudanese counterparts 3-1 and then Guinea-Bissau 2-0.

They are staying on in Garoua, after emerging group leaders, to play their Round of 16 match on Sunday.

Chukwu, who captained the team when they were known as the Green Eagles, urged Nigerians from all walks of life to continue to pray for the team’s success.

He said: “It is time we step up the support as this is the crucial stage of the competition.

“Personally, I want all Nigerians to rally round the national team with prayers and motivating words.

“They (the team) have done well at the group stage and they should maintain the tempo, even surpass it and move more forward at this knock-out stage.”

The former centre-back, who led the Green Eagles to Nigeria’s first title win in 1980, then urged the Super Eagles to stay focused on their target.

Chukwu, who assisted Clemens Westerhof to win Nigeria’s second title in 1994, added: “That target is to win the title for Nigeria a fourth time.

“Super Eagles players should know that the lasting legacy they will leave for their children is to be continental champions.

“That is something many people will make historical reference to in the future.”