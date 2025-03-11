I banned noise pollution, not evangelism, Soludo replies critics

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has refuted claims indicating that he banned evangelism in the state.

He clarified that his focus was strictly on curbing noise pollution, which is already prohibited under an existing public health law.

Soludo faced criticism after a viral video showed him confronting an unidentified street preacher in a market on Saturday.

In the footage, the governor ordered the preacher to stop causing a disturbance, reminding him of the law against noise pollution.

He advised him to take his preaching to a church or a designated space, warning that violators risked a fine of ₦500,000.

His action has since sparked mixed reactions, with some religious leaders and human rights activists accusing him of infringing on the constitutional right to freedom of worship.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, dismissed these claims, insisting that Soludo’s remarks had been misinterpreted.

The statement read: “The Anambra State Government wishes to address the misconstrued reports surrounding Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s recent encounter with an itinerant preacher at Onitsha Market.

“The governor’s remarks were wrongly interpreted as a ban on evangelism, whereas his concern was solely about noise pollution, which is prohibited under an existing public health law.”

Mefor further explained that Soludo was enforcing the Anambra State Public Health Law 2006, which prohibits excessive noise in public places, including markets.

“To clarify, the governor referenced the Public Health Law 2006, which forbids noise pollution and preaching in inappropriate places like markets using loudspeakers.

“He advised preachers to conduct their activities in churches or designated locations where people can willingly participate without disrupting others’ daily activities,” the statement added.

Additionally, the commissioner cited past legal actions on the issue, noting that in 2019, a magistrate’s court in Nnewi upheld the law against a church that violated noise pollution regulations.

“The public is therefore advised to disregard any claims suggesting that Governor Soludo has banned evangelism or public preaching in Anambra State.

“Instead, we urge citizens to comply with the Public Health Law and respect the rights of others,” Mefor said.

