I auditioned for Big Brother Naija five times – Hilda Baci + Video

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, has revealed that she auditioned for Big Brother Naija reality show five times before staging her record-cooking attempt.

The Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking disclosed this when she spoke in an interview on Cool FM.

The programme: “The Big Friday Show,” was anchored by a former housemate of the Big Brother Naija show, Tacha.

ALSO READ:

Baci told Tacha: “I actually tried to get on Big Brother for a while.

“I think I auditioned about four or five times.

“The plan for the cook-a-thorn was still in the pipeline, so my goal was to go to Big Brother and then come out and do the cook-a-thorn.”