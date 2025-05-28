I ask for forgiveness if I offended anyone in discharge of my duty -Adesina

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the Africa Development Bank, has asked for forgiveness from those he may have stepped on their toes in the course of discharging his duty.

“No person is perfect or infallible. I have given my very best and made my own mistakes, all with good intentions.

“If in the course of my passionate and relentless drive to accelerate the agenda for Africa, I have offended some in word or deed, through acts of commission or omission, please know that it was never personal. Where applicable, I ask for your forgiveness,’’ Adesina said.

The AfDB president spoke at the ongoing Bank’s Annual Meetings 2025 at Abidjan.

He expressed appreciation to members of his staff, for their dedication, hard work, diligence, commitment and dependability.

“From literally sleepless nights on missions, at global events, on project and country visits, you put up countless times with working with me, often through the nights and sometimes into the early hours of the morning. You showed remarkable resilience.

“My apologies for denying you sleep. You, my staff, are the ones I will miss the most. You are simply amazing. You worked extremely hard, and you delivered big for Africa. Thank you for your selfless and loyal support.

“We came a long way, and we did it all for Africa. Here is a High5 to you all! Keep the faith.’’’ Adesina said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a key highlight of the meetings, which opened on Tuesday, is the election of a new AfDB President to succeed Adesina, whose second five-year term ends on 31 August.

NAN reports that the 2025 Meetings themed, “Making Africa’s Capital Work Better for Africa’s Development” calls for stronger mobilisation of Africa’s vast human, financial, and natural capital to drive inclusive growth and economic transformation

According to the event programme obtained by NAN, the meetings come amid major shifts in global trade, with 47 African countries affected by new U.S. tariffs and adjustments to development financing flows.

“In this context, participants are expected to deliberate on strengthening regional markets, deepening value chains, and positioning Africa as a self-sustaining global player.

“Sessions throughout the week will address financing infrastructure, climate action, food security, digital innovation, and private sector engagement,’’.

NAN reports that outcomes from the meetings will help guide policy frameworks, partnerships, and investment strategies that reflect Africa’s evolving economic landscape.

