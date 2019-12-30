The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has denied the allegation that he is behind the Hate Speech Bill at the National Assembly.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Lagos, the minister said the allegation made against him by Sen. Francis Fadahunsi representing Osun East Senatorial District, ‘is fake news”.

“You must have read the fake news attributed to Senator Fadahunsi that I am behind the hate speech bill at the National Assembly, and that the senator who is sponsoring the bill is fronting for me.

“This is a typical example of the fake news we are trying to fight.

“I am not the sponsor of the hate speech bill at the National Assembly. However, I remain committed to sanitising the social media.

“I have said that all stakeholders will be involved in determining the modalities for regulating the social media,” the minister said.

Fadahunsi had alleged that the minister was behind “the bill aimed at crippling quality and vibrant journalism”.

The lawmaker made the allegation while speaking with Journalists in Oshogbo.