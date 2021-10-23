I am not afraid to look old, Patience Ozokwor addresses people who insult elders 

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor has addressed the topic of old age being used by younger people to insult the elderly.

The 63-year-old took to her Instagram page to question when old age stopped being a blessing.

She wrote,

“When did old age stop being a blessing? People do all manner of stuff to cover up aging – good for them!

“I own my age and experience with my full chest and count it an enormous blessing. Comments like ‘she now looks so old’, ‘she don old suddenly’, ‘she don old finish’, ‘Ahaa Mama what happened’, make me smile.

“Aging is not unattractive or undesirable.

“Life is fleeting.

“Enjoy the years you’ve been blessed with fully.

“I am not afraid to look/be old. I am not worried about being in any exclusive league or being validated by people’s opinion.

“Respect the elderly.”