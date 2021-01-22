Bolu, the 27-year-old son of a former Spokesman of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has revealed that he is gay.

Bolu revealed this on his Instagram page on Thursday.

The video creator, youtuber and LGBTQ activist wrote below a photograph: “Yes I’m gay AF.”

Reacting, Okupe said: “My attention has been drawn to a publication of my 27yr old son, Bolu okupe, in which he declared publicly that he is Gay.

“I gave him that name MOBA OLUWA RIN, (I WALKED WITH GOD) because he was born at the time I gave my life to Christ.

“I have been aware of this his new orientation for a while now.

“He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ ( an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith.

“For me I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in Praise to the Almighty Jehova who I serve day and night.

“For it is written: Behold, the hand of the Lord is not shortened that it cannot save, neither is His ear dead that he cannot hear. Isaiah 59 vs 1.”