I am considering calls to run for president in 2023 ― Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he was considering the numerous calls on him to stand for the 2023 presidential contest.

Tinubu stated this on Tuesday in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with members of the Northern Alliance Committee.

The committee was led to the meeting by its Chairman, Ambassador Lawal Mohammed Munir.

Tinubu said he would make a declaration at the right time after extensive consultations with friends and associates.

He said: “I am not going to turn them (Nigerians) down, but I will still effectively and widely consult, particularly brainstorm with my friends, and find a date to come out openly and tell Nigerians.

“But the president is still in office.

“I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges that he might face today.

“So we will consult and make our programme known to the people later and the intention is clear.

“So you keep guessing.”

Munir said the meeting was very successful.

He said: “The meeting ended very well.

“We are working for him.

“We are working for him because we know he will win the election when the time comes.”