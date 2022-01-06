Subscribe
I am absolutely aware of suffering of Nigerians — President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is absolutely aware of the suffering and pains Nigerians go through to feed themselves and their families under his administration.

Buhari stated this during an exclusive interview with Channels Television, which was aired by the station on Wednesday.

He said: “I’m absolutely aware of it (the suffering of the people).

“But like I said, look at the vast population of Nigerians, only 2.5 percent of the land revenues are being cultivated.

“We realised this rather too late, but we have to go back to the land (agriculture).”

