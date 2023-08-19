I almost committed suicide when I discovered I had stunted growth – Aki

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, with Aki as stage name, has revealed that he almost committed suicide when he discovered that he had stunted growth.

The 45-year-old popular actor revealed this in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude.

Ikedieze said on the programme: “Something happened when I was nine years and six months old.

“I remember the doctor saying to my mum: ‘Madam, what he has is stunted growth.’

“That was when I started hearing the words, stunted and retarded growth.

“I cried several times because I was bullied in school and even at home because I wasn’t growing properly.

“It got bad.

“There were times I thought of ending it all.

“Thank God I no grow for Lagos because Third Mainland Bridge no far o.”

Also Read:

Ikedieze praised his mum for supporting him throughout the challenging moments, adding that from the day he met his friend and co-actor, Osita Iheme, aka Pawpaw, who is 41, “there was this chemistry there”.