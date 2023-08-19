I almost committed suicide when I discovered I had stunted growth – Aki

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, with Aki as stage name, has revealed that he almost committed suicide when he discovered that he had stunted growth.
The 45-year-old popular actor revealed this in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude.
Ikedieze said on the programme: “Something happened when I was nine years and six months old.
“I remember the doctor saying to my mum: ‘Madam, what he has is stunted growth.’
“That was when I started hearing the words, stunted and retarded growth.
“I cried several times because I was bullied in school and even at home because I wasn’t growing properly.
“It got bad.
“There were times I thought of ending it all.
“Thank God I no grow for Lagos because Third Mainland Bridge no far o.”
Ikedieze praised his mum for supporting him throughout the challenging moments, adding that from the day he met his friend and co-actor, Osita Iheme, aka Pawpaw, who is 41, “there was this chemistry there”.