Activist Aisha Yesufu has replied the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who on Friday said in an interview with Channels Television that nobody can bring down the Buhari-led administration because it is a democratically elected government.

Shehu said: ”I want to assure Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is addressing multiple challenges that are facing the country, especially in dealing with security and yet we are still making progress in agriculture, economy, anti-corruption.

“It is sad for the country that opposition is exploiting some of these things.

“It is quite unfortunate and I want to assure that the president remains focused in preserving the security and unity of this country.

“We accept that dissent is allowed, this is a democracy and people have a right to tell truth to government but we must be careful in doing that.

“Nobody can bring down the government because this is a government elected democratically.

“Government in a democracy come through periodic elections and if we have a government in office as we have, sponsored by political parties to win the elections, it is telling you that that confidence of the public is still there.”

In reaction to Shehu’s comment, Yesufu in a video shared on social media on Saturday afternoon said she totally agrees with him.

According to her, nobody can bring down Buhari’s government because it is already down.

She said: ”Spokesperson for the President, Garba Shehu, said nobody can bring Buhari’s government down and I totally agree with him.

“You cannot bring down what is already down.

“The President himself is the one who has brought down his government so his government is already down.

“That’s why you see quite a number of people saying that it is a clone that is there.

“There is nothing, you can’t bring down something that is really truly down.

“Being in government is not the fact that you are in office and you are doing something, it is the fact that you are unable to do anything.

“You are unable to give good governance, transparency, accountability and development.

“You have thrown your people into hardship.

“People are in so much hardship and a lot of bad things are going on and that is what it actually means to be down.

“And I understand that you the spokesperson to the President is actually right, the government is down so there is nothing else to bring down.

“The only thing is that it is to help the government to come up, get the government to give the people what they are supposed to have which is good governance, accountability, transparency and protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

“I mean, the government that cannot protect the lives of its citizens is already down because it is the government that brought itself down.

“A country where people under a country are paying taxes to bandits, terrorists.

“That government is already down.

“A government where people go to their farms to harvest their crops but cannot until they pay their tax or fine to terrorists.

“It is a government that is already down.

“A government where children are afraid to go to school because they are afraid of being kidnapped because kidnapping of students has become the norm.

“It’s a government that is already down, so nobody can bring such government down.

“The only thing that can be down is to bring the government up and continue to make demands on the government for them to know that it is its responsibility to do the needful and protect the lives and properties of the people.”