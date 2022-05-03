I admire your working relationship, Sultan tells Fayemi, Tambuwal

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, on Monday hailed the harmonious working relationship between the Ekiti State Governor/Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and Sokoto State Governor/Vice Chairman of the NGF, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, describing it as a good example in leadership.

Abubakar stated this when the two governors paid him sallah homage at his palace in Sokoto during the Eid Fitri.

The Sultan who, in company of his chiefs and religious leaders in the sultanate, welcome both Fayemi and Tambuwal to his palace, said he loves and admires the way the two governors work together harmoniously at the NGF and other national assignments, despite belonging to different political parties.

He said: “I admire the mutual love and respect as well as the excellent working relationship between the two of you.

“Leadership is about service, service to the people.

“The way the two of you work together as Chairman and Vice chairman of the NGF and relate like brothers, despite belonging to different parties, is a good reference point in exemplary leadership.

“At the end of the day, it is about progress and development of our country.

“I must say you are leading by example.”

Speaking further, Sultan Abubakar thanked Governor Fayemi for visiting him in his palace for the Sallah celebration.

He told his subjects present at the reception that his relationship with the Ekiti State Governor predates his ascendance to the throne, adding that Fayemi has always demonstrated his love for the country and the people.

Fayemi, who brought greetings on behalf of his other colleagues at the NGF, also praised the Sultan for his interventions in conflict resolution and peace building initiatives in different parts of the country.

Fayemi’s visit to the Emir of Gwandu, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Jega, also went in the same direction with the Emir praising the cordial relationship between the NGF Chairman and Kebbi State Governor and Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Both Governors were at the Emir of Gwandu’s Palace in Birnin-Kebbi to celebrate the eid Fitri festival with him.

The Emir recalled his strong connection to Ekiti State through his late Battalion Commander in the 1960s, Colonel Francis Adekunle Fajuyi.

The Emir, who retired from the military as a Major General, admonished the two leaders to always do what is right for the people without any expectation of praise or gratitude from them.

According to him: “It’s in the nature of our people to be envious of those in leadership position, but I urge you to know that leadership is sacrifice, leadership is service to God and country, even if it’s not appreciated.”

He thanked Governor Fayemi for coming to celebrate the Eid Fitri festival with him and his people in Gwandu Emirate and wished him well in all his endeavours.

—