I accept my expulsion from NNPP — House of Reps Member

The Member representing Kiru/Bebeji Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has accepted his expulsion from the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).

The House of Reps member was expelled from the party via a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday by its Kano State Chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa.

Dungurawa said Jibrin was expelled for anti-party activities and failure to pay his dues, adding that the NNPC would sue him if he fails to pay up.

Responding in a statement he personally signed on Saturday, Jibrin said: “It came as a surprise and a rude shock, my sudden expulsion from the NNPP. I strongly believe the contents of the interview I granted few days ago in English and Hausa should not warrant such heavy penalty because it is in tandem with the core principles of our party and movement which allows for dissenting views overtly or covertly.

“I expected the party to pick lessons from the interview. For the purpose of emphasis, I stand by all the statements I made in the interviews.

“No invitation was extended to me to defend or explain myself by any organ of the party and in the process, neglecting the very important principle of fair hearing, due process and justice that the NNPP cry out loud and demand from others.

“Even under military dictatorship, an accused is subjected to a court martial. Perhaps, if the appropriate processes were followed, the need for such harsh decision to force me out of a party and family I love so dearly may not be necessary.

“While, I would have loved to stay in the NNPP and continue my service to our people and country despite differences on some issues (which I will address elaborately in due course to avoid people being mislead), the party has made and announced a decision. I am therefore obliged to accept the decision of the party in good faith and without grudges.

“But for the respect I have for the party, its members and leaders, I would have viewed this action as null and void as it failed to follow due process or coming from a factional group of the party and test it in court. I will rather wish the party well and go in peace. I beg the party to allow me also go in peace.

“On the issue of non-payment of my dues, I am appealing to the party that there is no need to go to court as I have never refused to pay my dues. I respectfully request the party to send me the invoice and I will promptly pay. I have always advocated for harmonious relationships in Kano and Nigeria, so I am appealing to NNPP to stay on the part of decorum without personal attacks or throwing abuses and insults as we part ways. For me, relationship will continue irrespective of party affiliation.

“I welcome all my supporters who wish to join me in my new journey. But for those who chose to remain in NNPP, I hold no grudges against them and I look forward to keeping a peaceful and harmonious relationship with them both at the local, state and national levels.

“Finally, I will carefully weigh all the options before me as I decide on my next political home. SO HELP ME GOD.”

