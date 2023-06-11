Many Nigerian students are fighting tooth and nail to get the opportunity to study Architecture in different higher institutions in Nigeria.

But here is a lady, Innocent Ifunayachuku Glory, who got it and then abandoned it because of her love and passion for Art. She shares her story with JULIANA FRANCIS

Who is Innocent Ifunachukwu?

My name is Innocent Ifunayachuku Glory. I am 20 years. I once attended Abia State University, studying architecture because I wanted a science course with a touch of art, but I dropped out because I realised I wanted to draw and paint.

I dropped out because architecture was never what I wanted to study. Originally my mom wanted me to study medicine which was why I joined the science department but after I found out my passion for drawing, it was already too late to change as I was about to enter the university

But architecture was more about calculating and building plans. I came back to Lagos and joined an art school which I just rounded off and I am currently looking for ways to further myself in art.

When did you discover you have a passion for art?

I found my passion for art during my secondary school days but became sure of it after I drew my first portrait after I graduated.

How old were you when you drew the first portrait that got people wowed?

I was 15 when I drew my first portrait.

How difficult a choice was it to leave architecture studies for Art?

It was not a very difficult choice because I had the support of my dad.

What is your reaction to the saying that Art cannot put food on the table?

Art can put food on the table because it is creative, meaningful, and passionate and it is expressive and expensive.

What is your plan concerning your passion?

I went to exhibit my art in ways that will tell my story.

What is your advice to girl-children who have a passion for certain courses, but whose parents are asking them to go for another?

If your parents are telling you to do what you do not want to do, you should sit them down and explain to them because they might not know or understand what you are good at.

We understand Art has several branches, which kind of Art is yours?

My type of art is conceptual art because they have special meanings.

What do you think are the dangers of young people abandoning their passions to please their parents?

One of the dangers is a lack of passion. Imagine working but not enjoying working. Most people may do very well when their parents pick courses to study for them or jobs for them, but at the end of the day, they will lack passion.

For people out there who want to study Art, what should they do?

To study art you have to be in the art department; not that it matters but to make things easier.