The media tour for HYMNODIA Season 2 has come to a conclusive end.

This draws a curtain on the first Triple-E (Entertainment, Education and Edification) reality TV show on Hymns for the year 2020.

The Hymnodia Media Team comprising of Ezinne Kufre-Ekanem, (Producer), John Senaya (Voice of Hymnodia), Benneth Ogbeiwi (Dean of the Hymstitute), Akpan Ediomo (Season 2 winner), Asuquo Duke (first runner-up) and Yinka Odunayo (second runner-up), visited Broadcast stations of Silver Bird TV, Lagos TV , Inspiration FM, Beat FM, Boom Radio and Top Radio: to further create awareness for the show ahead of Season 3 even as the excitement of Seasons 1 and 2 lingers in the hearts of Nigerians.

The Producer of Hymnodia, Ezinne-Kufre-Ekanem, reiterated the tour’s import to create further awareness for the brand, to widen the show’s reach as well as the impact of reality TV show on young Nigerians in the almost forgotten culture on hymn rendition and writing.

This is to further sample the popularity of the Spiritual and Academic Education it brings, and consequently, engages the minds of gifted individuals in hymn writing and renditions, both locally and internationally.

Of what informed the birthing of Hymnodia, Ezinne Kufre-Ekanem pointed out that it was the realization of a 10-year dream that came to fruition in 2018.

The brain Child of the Executive Producer, Kufre Ekanem, who is also the Managing Director of Philosoville Limited, explained,: “We had thought over the idea of the show for 10 years. This had to do with the concept itself and the rigours of how it would work, what would be the processes, the protocol of developing the content and sustaining its essence over a 14-week period and beyond: When we finally flagged-off at the Ikeja City Mall on 30 December, 2018, we were blessed with a group of fantastic people who put their efforts into Hymnodia as if they had the dream themselves. They were dream enablers and I appreciate their great works and sacrifices.”

Fourteen hymntestants were admitted to stay at the Hymnstitute (Show’s Residence), for the 14 weeks contest in each season.

Season 1 saw Kenneth Ekhuemelo go home with the grand prize of the Asaph (a specially designed award named after David’s chief musician), a brand new car and N5 million cash, while Season 2 produced Ediomo Akpan as winner on same terms.

The inaugural season culminated in a grand finale (The Hymncert) on April 24, 2019, while Season 2 ended on September 13, 2020.

The organisers said: “With successful performances in both Seasons’ 1 and 2, we have witnessed talented hymn writers and singers display exceptional skills to the admiration of viewers all over the world.

“For Season 3, there will be more delightful performances, as new initiatives will be included to add more color to what already exists.

“The media tour was also intended at creating the much-needed awareness for the brand: as the show needs Sponsorship, we used the opportunity to introduce and sensitize sponsors to get ready to participate in Hymnodia Season 3; which will kick-start in 2021.

“Auditions will continue to be as transparent as always, whilst training at the Hymnstitute will be very thorough for effective performance.”

Hymnodia is a one-hour programme aired on Lagos Television (Channel 256 on DSTV, Channel 90 on GoTV and Channel 113 on Startimes) on Sundays: with a magazine show on same channel on Wednesday evenings.

It is streamed live via the LTV App available on the app store and on a dedicated YouTube channel, @Hymnodiahq.

It is also aired on GITV, Kaduna; Anambra Broadcasting Service, Onitsha; Ondo State Radio/TV Akure; ITV Abuja; Cross River TV, Calabar; Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC); Kwara TV, Ilorin and Plateau Radio TV, Jos.