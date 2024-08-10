Hustle, bustle as Kaduna, Kano, Katsina residents shun one-million man protests

It was a beehive of socioeconomic activities on Saturday as the residents of Kaduna, Kano and Katsina States shunned the one-million-man nationwide protests.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria in the three states learnt that hordes of people were seen busy undertaking their routine public and private activities.

It was gathered that markets, motor parks, supermarkets and other economic activities were going on unfettered, oblivious of the proposed protests.

Commercial motorists and motorcyclists were also seen busy conveying passengers to and from their various destinations.

Security agents were also seen patrolling major streets, protecting critical state and national assets.

“We have no issue with anybody as the people are going about their activities lawfully,” a security source that sought for anonymity told NAN along Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government said unverified processions were not permitted in the state for reasons of public safety and security.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, gave the warning in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “Criminals disguising as protesters will not get chance to unleash terror, loot properties, Kaduna Security Council warns

-“The Kaduna State Security Council under the leadership of Gov. Uba Sani, has reviewed the present security situation arising from the existing 6pm to 8am curfew, and other issues pertaining to public safety.

“Based on this review, the security council hereby announces that criminal elements disguising as protesters, with the intent to generate unrest in the state, will not be spared.”

He said the council recognised the fundamental rights of the citizens to freedom of expression, lawful assembly and other constitutional rights enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Aruwan added that nevertheless, the security forces cannot permit a situation wherein criminals masquerade as protesters to loot and vandalise public, private properties and unleash terror on innocent citizens as experienced on August 1- 5.

According to him, processions not verified and cleared by the security agencies, therefore, remained prohibited in the light of the public security considerations highlighted.

“The ugly events of August 1 to 5 are clear indicators that criminals are pursuing an agenda to plunge the state into chaos, and are ready to camouflage these designs with otherwise genuine protests.

“Available intelligence from the reviewed period also shows the grim focus of these forces in herding children and impressionable individuals into their dark schemes.

“The consequences of these plans, if allowed to flourish, are better imagined. The Kaduna State Government and security forces will not stand by and allow an anti-state agenda to run unchecked,” Aruwan said.

He said it was worth reiterating that criminals masquerading as protesters would not be permitted to wreak havoc.

“Finally, the citizens are enjoined to continue to observe the 6pm to 8am curfew and report any incendiary activity to the Security Operations Room on: 0903 400 0060, 0817 018 9999,” Aruwan said.

A NAN Correspondent in Kafanchan also learnt that there was no sign of any protest as the residents went about their normal activities.

However, security operatives were stationed in strategic locations in and around the town.

In Zaria, people were also seen going about their normal businesses as there was no presence or any activities of the protest.

There was also the presence of security personnel at strategic locations within the metropolis.

However, the increased number of security personnel at the PZ area was due to the passing out parade at the Nigeria Military School.

NAN also observed that some of the residents had gathered to offer a special prayers at the Palladam area against the cessation of rain (drought) being experienced in the area.

In Kano, some of the residents of Kano metropolitan local government areas have expressed their decision not to participate again in any form of protests in the state.

Alhaji Abdulkadir Yakubu of Chiranchi area, Gwale LGA, stated that he has instructed members of his immediate family and those close to him to ignore the protesters’ calls and shun them.

He cited the lack of achievements from the protests, which he believed have only resulted in hunger and destruction of public buildings.

Similarly, Alhaji Ibrahim Faruk of farm centre, Tarauni Local Government Area, expressed disapproval of the protests, stating that they have only brought backwardness, loss of lives and destruction.

Hajiya Binta Ishaku of Fagge Local Government Area called for increased deployment of military personnel in the metropolis to protect shops and businesses from looters.

She emphasised that the protests were not the solution, as people were forced to stay indoors without achieving anything.

Royal James, a trader on Enugu Road, urged the protest organisers to engage in dialogue with the government to resolve the crisis.

He believed that dialogue was a more effective means of addressing grievances than protests.

In a related development, commercial activities were gradually resuming in all the metropolitan local government areas of Kano, marking a return to normalcy amidst a peaceful atmosphere.

NAN learnt that in spite of the ongoing curfew from 6 am to 6 pm, the city was experiencing a sense of calmness.

A Correspondent of NAN in the city reports that markets such as Sabon Gari, Singer Market, Kantin Gwari, and Ahmadu Bello Way have seen a significant pickup in activities, with shops now open for daily business.

Commercial activities were also ongoing without any reported security threats.

Police and military personnel have also been deployed in strategic locations, maintaining order and preventing potential disturbances.

In Katsina, the organisers of the protests have complied with the order issued by the Police and the state government that banned all forms of protests and unlawful assembly across the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, said that the order was still in force across the state.

He said that the measure was aimed at preventing further escalation of violence, vandalism and looting of private and public properties, as well as maintaining public safety and security.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that property estimated at millions of Naira were vandalised by the miscreants who hijacked the protests during its first day.

The government imposed a 24-hour curfew on Dutsin-ma Local Government Area for some days, and 7pm to 7am in the remaining 33 local government areas to address the situation.

However, the curfew in Dutsin-ma was reviewed to 7pm to 7am, like in the other local governments.

The PPRO said that the police remained committed to enforcing the ban with a view to restoring peace across the state.

“We call on the good people of Katsina State to continue to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in this effort.

“Your understanding and compliance are crucial to maintaining the safety and security of the state,” he said

Aliyu also called on parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against engaging in acts that were in conflict with the law.

He urged the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities within the confines of the law.

“We will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone who violates this ban. Let us work together to ensure peace and stability in Katsina State,” he warned.

NAN reports that the residents of the state were now busy conducting their business activities peacefully.

Security agencies were also patrolling the state capital to curtail the possible breakdown of law and order.

The situation was the same in other local governments like Daura, Malumfashi and Kankia, among others, where the people were busy undertaking their lawful activities without any let or hindrance.

