The Federal Government has reacted to the update on the arrest of Ramoni Igbalode, popularly known as Hushpuppi, by the Police in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, saying the must take its full course on the matter.

The Chairman of the Nigerians Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the position of the Federal Government on the matter known on a day the Police in Dubai released a video detailing Hushpuppi’s atrocities.

He was said to have scammed over 1.9 million people, with over $40 million and 12 luxury cars seized from him.

Tweeting on her Twitter handle, Dabiri-Erewa wrote: “Committing crime and still having the audacity to show off.

“Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi.

“This is really denting to our image as a people, but like I always say, fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians.

“Hardworking, dedicated, committed.”