Hushpuppi: I’m not aware of request to extradite Abba Kyari — IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has said he was not aware of any request for the extradition to the United States of America of the Head of the defunct IGP Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari.

The IGP said this on Thursday at the Ministerial Press Briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team.

It took place at the State House, Abuja.

Baba, who said he was not in possession of any request to extradite Kyari to the US as advised by the Federal Bureau of Investigation before a court there, said his office had received the legal advice from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Notorious fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, had told investigators he paid Kyari some money to detain another internet fraudster.

He said: “We are working on what to do next in terms of asking the officer to account for what we have gathered in the investigation and what we will do next.

“But as for extradition order, I have not received any.

“I’ve not heard of any.

“I’ve not heard about it formally but I have read it on the social media that there was an extradition request.

“I’ve not seen it, I’ve not heard it formally.

“That is one.

“Two: When this issue of Kyari started, we took our own action by constituting a panel to look at the allegation that was made against the senior officer.

“The allegation was based on receiving gratification and also fraternising with Hushpuppi and his group and even receiving some instructions and so forth.

“We looked into all these allegations by a committee that was set up chaired by a DIG, we submitted our report to the SGF for vetting and advice on the finding we have gotten from the investigation.”