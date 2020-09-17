Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, who was arrested by the

Dubai Police Force, United Arab Emirates few months ago for committing a fraud amounting to 1.6 billion Dirham (N168 billion) with his gang, is in another trouble with the law.

Hushpuppi has got more trouble coming his way as new evidence has been submitted against him in California, United States of America.



In a new evidence submitted against Hushpuppi in California, he has been accused for using his personal email to register on a website: Whizzlog, which is a market place for buying US bank logs and money laundering.

It was alleged that his email address contained registration confirmation from Whizzlog and numerous confirmation and receipts of bank logs he purchased.