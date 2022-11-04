Hushpuppi convicted, slammed with 11 years jail in US

International internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka ‘HUSHPUPPI’ has been sentenced to prison for 11 years in the United States.

In a final appeal to Judge Otis Wright ahead of his scheduled sentencing on September 19, Hushpuppi wrote a personal letter to the court narrating his source of wealth, criminal adventure and regrets.

He apologised to his family members for bringing them to shame while commending the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for doing a thorough job in bringing him to justice.

On September 19, Judge Otis Wright delayed Hushpuppi’s sentencing to November 3.

The Judge had initially rejected the plea of the defendant’s motion for a delay of judgement.

He was finally sentenced to 11 years in jail by the United States Central District Court in California.

Still, Hushpuppi will spend nine years in prison because he had spent two years in the US following his arrest in Dubai in 2020.

The US government last month urged the District Court in Central California to sentence Hushpuppi to 135 months in jail for fraud.

It gave its reasons for proposing the equivalent of 11 years and three months jail time for Mr Abbas in its court filings.

The prosecutors stated he was claimed to be one of the best cleaners in the prison where he has been remanded since his arrest in 2021.

It was gathered that his report card for Central Valley workshop for prisoners showed that, between July 2021 when he enrolled and November 2021 when he completed work, Hushpuppi put up “very good” in attitude, quality of work, dependability and productivity.

Recall that Hushpuppi, was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) in June 2020 over an extensive fraudulent scheme that has robbed victims of their money in the U.S., Qatar, the United Kingdom, and other places.

He was taken subsequently extradited to U.S, where he was charged with fraud and money laundering.

In July 2021, Abbas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering.

He admitted to conspiring with multiple persons within and outside the U.S to launder the proceeds of the fraudulent scheme perpetrated against persons and businesses in different countries.





