Hushpuppi: Buhari will determine super cop Abba Kyari’s fate — Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari will be the ultimate judge in the fate that will befall super cop and suspended former Head of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, over his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a case involving Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

The Minister of Police Affair, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, made this known on Tuesday on Channels Television.

Hushpuppi, according to the FBI, had indicted Kyari in a $1.1 million fraud.

A United States District Court in California had then ordered the extradition of Kyari to face charges in the US.

Dingyadi, who spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” said: “The issue of Abba Kyari has become a public domain and I think by now everybody has heard that the police in their very wisdom, in their usual way of becoming transparent and fair to all have set up a committee to investigate all these allegations.

“We have also reported that the committee has submitted the report to the IGP.

“We have also submitted this report and recommendations to the Attorney-General of the Federation for legal opinion.

“Thereafter, we will take it to Mr.President for final consideration.

“So, you can see that even though this matter is a local matter here, it has some international connotations.

“We have to do some due diligence to ensure that we do the right thing.

“We have to do some consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice before a final decision will be taken.

“But what is important is that Nigerians should know that the police management is up and doing and they have done what they are supposed to do.

“I hope people will wait and see what actions will be taken on this matter.”