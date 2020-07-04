Suspected Nigerian fraudster, Ramoni Igbalode Abass, also known as Hushpuppi, has appeared in a court in Chicago, United States of America on Friday to face charges on cybercrime.

The US Department of Justice confirmed the development on Friday.

It said Hushpuppi, 37, will also be transferred to Los Angeles in the coming weeks to face further criminal charges.

Hushpuppi was arrested last month by the Dubai Police in an operation tagged: “Fox 2,” over Business Email Compromise and other scams.

He was extradited to the US this week.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison in the US.