Hushpuppi: 31 Northern lawyers volunteer to defend Kyari

No fewer than 31 lawyers of Northern extraction have volunteered to defend the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, over allegations of fraud in the United States of America.

This was disclosed to newsmen by one of the lawyers involved, Sunusi Bappah Salisu, in Abuja on Thursday.

A well known internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, had in a statement to the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America, mention Kyari in a fraud cases involving $1.1 million.

Hushpuppi alleged that he gave Kyari N8 million to arrest one of those involved in the fraud, Vincent Chibuzor.

Based on this, a District Court in the United States of America ordered the FBI to arrest Kyari and bring him to court in the US.

But Salisu said 31 lawyers from the Northern part of Nigeria had offered their services to Kyari, who is from Borno State.

He said: “In apparent response to recent calls for support for Abba Kyari by the Coalition of Northern Groups, a group of about 31 young northern Nigerian lawyers, has volunteered to render legal services to the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police.

“We would raise questions involving the possibility of the occasioning of breaches to Kyari’s fundamental rights entrenched in Articles 6 and 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right, which essentially state that every individual shall have the right to liberty and to the security of his person and every individual shall have the right to have his cause heard.

“This comprises the right to an appeal to competent national organs against acts of violating his fundamental rights as recognised and guaranteed by conventions, laws, regulations and customs in force.”

