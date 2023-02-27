Husband of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham clarifies stance on his wife’s support for Tinubu

Actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, the husband of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, has clarified his stance on his wife’s preferred presidential candidate, All Progressive Congress Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It is no longer news that the actress has been the subject of public’s criticism for joining her colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry to endorse Tinubu.

Since coming out with her support for Bola Tinubu, a lot of her fans and colleagues have been knocking the actress, and some have even resorted to cursing her and her family. In response to the call and curses, her husband took to Instagram to express his feelings.

“Good day everybody, it’s not like I asked anyone of you to vote for any candidate or campaigned for any party and the fact that my wife is supporting a specific party doesn’t mean that I’m supporting her.

“So, those of you laying curses on my children, I rebuke it all and I wish you all the same. “And I repeat I did not campaign for any candidate.”