A school teacher, Yemi Ogayemi, on Friday dragged his wife, Funmi, before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja over alleged attempt to kill herself.

The petitioner, who resides in Jikwoyi, said this in the divorce suit filed against his wife before the court.

Ogayemi said: “I can’t continue to live under the same roof with this woman, she wants to kill me.

“There was a little misunderstanding between us, she ran to the kitchen and picked up a knife to stab me, luckily I escaped.

“Then she said she will stab herself and tell the world I did.

“I beg this honourable court to put an end to the marriage between me and my wife before she kills me or herself.”

The petitioner also told the court that his wife allegedly cut all his expensive clothes and shoes with a scissors, saying: “She asked me to give her N7,000 to make her hair.

“I pleaded with her to manage N3,000, that’s what I can afford at the moment,

“She collected the money without any grudge, only for me to come back from work to see all my expensive suits and shoes destroyed with scissors.”

The respondent, who is a full time housewife, in her defence said: “I did all that my husband said.

“I have begged him to forgive me and he said he has forgiven me.

“I therefore wonder why he is saying it here again.”

The Presiding Judge, Jemilu Jega, adjourned the matter until March 9 for judgment.