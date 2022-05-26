Husband drags wife to court for allegedly being a spendthrift 

A civil servant, Echi Ogbonna, on Thursday dragged his wife, Dima Ogbonna, to a Customary court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, for allegedly squandering all money invested in her provision shop.

The petitioner, who resides in Jikwoyi said this in the divorce petition he filed against his wife at the court.

“I borrowed money from a bank to open a shop for my wife, she refused to operate the shop, saying that she prefers to learn how to make dresses.

“I tried to make her happy by enroling her in a dressmaking institution and brought my mother from the village to take over the provision shop.

“Three months later, she left the sewing institute and came back, chased my mother from the shop and took over the shop.

“Three months after my wife took over the shop, it crumbled. She doesn’t contribute to the upkeep of the house.

“I asked her what she used the money for, she refused to tell me,” he said.

The petitioner told the court that his wife has also abandoned all her house chores to him and his mother.

“I am the one who always cooks for the family, while my mother will care for the children and wash the clothes; including my wife’s clothes.

“It is on this ground that I pray to this honourable court to grant me divorce and custody of the children of this marriage. I have no need for her again,” he said.

The respondent, Dima Ogbonna, who is a businesswoman, in her defense denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter until June 8, for continued hearing.