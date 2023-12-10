Husband disguises to kill wife, sell off TV to furnish his shop

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a 35-year-old man, Tijjani Ahmadu Diye, in the Bauchi metropolis for allegedly trying to kill his wife with a pestle.

The Command’s spokesman, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

According to Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, Diye wanted to kill his wife in order to sell the television set in their house and use the proceeds to furnish his shop.

The statement, titled: “Husband disguises, assaults his wife,” said: “On December 2, 2023, detectives attached to ‘A’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Bauchi arrested Tijjani Ahmadu Diye, male (35) for assault, causing grievous hurt, and attempting to commit an offence to-wit culpable homicide.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives was drafted to the scene and evacuated the victim to Specialist Hospital, Bauchi, where she was accorded necessary medical attention.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect admitted the allegation against him without much resistance.

“In his confession, the suspect raised a false alarm that armed robbers entered their house.

“He quickly entered the bedroom, met his wife, and asked her to cover her head with a scarf.

“He moved out of the room, covered his face with a scarf, armed himself with a pestle, came back to the bedroom, and started hitting her with the pestle.

“The suspect further confessed that he intended to neutralise her and take their television and sell it to raise money to furnish his shop.”