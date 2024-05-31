Husband, 33, remanded for allegedly killing 24-year-old wife

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, Oyo State has ordered the remand of a 33-year-old man, Kabiru Arewa, in a correctional facility in Ibadan for allegedly killing his 24-year-old wife, Suliyat.

Arewa, whose address was not provided, was charged with murder before the Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Friday.

The Magistrate, Olaolu Olanipekun, did not, however, take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

Olanipekun directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice and, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 28, 2024 for mention.

Also Read:

The Prosecutor, Anthony Igori, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 22, 2024 at about 8pm at Olunloyo area of Ibadan.

Igori, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said that the defendant unlawfully caused the death of his wife by hitting her with his fist on the chest.

He said that the offence was contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.