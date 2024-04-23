HURIWA to Soludo: Stop armed herders from raping Anambra women, girls

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, has condemned the recent brazen act of banditry and serial sexual violations associated with armed Fulani terrorists who invaded Ukwulu Town in Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State and raped a man, his wife and house maid.

HURIWA stated this in a statement on Tuesday.

It said that it had just been made aware of the incident that happened when the victims (their identities concealed for security reasons and their mental health) came back home to celebrate the marriage ceremony of their daughter.

HURIWA stated that the Anambra state administration must never spare any efforts to identify, arrest, prosecute and punish “these foreign terrorists who invaded Anambra masquerading as cattle breeders.”

HURIWA recalled that in a Save Our Soul (SOS) message addressed to Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, one of the victims while recounting their ordeal said they were abducted by the criminal elements as they were navigating to Ukwulu through Abba Junction after ELDI.

She said they were about to cross the road when a large number of cattle obstructed their movement and immediately, some group of herdsmen came out from their hiding and ordered them into the bush with guns.

Speaking further, she said their hands were tied behind them. They were mercilessly beaten. Even some farmers who saw them could not help the situation.

She and her maid were raped in front of her husband countless times without mercy. The husband also was not spared as he was sexually molested.

The victim said, “I am a native of Ukwulu, married to Nawgwu. On the 17th of April, 2024, we came back to celebrate the marriage of my daughter.

“As we were driving to Ukwulu through Abba Junction, after ELDI, we saw cows crossing the road and stopped.

“Immediately, the cattle men blocked the road and brought out guns and ordered us into the bush.

“They tied our hands behind us. They started beating us. Some farmers saw us and looked away. They did not help us.

“In the bush, they raped me and my maid before my husband without mercy. The third man tore my husband’s trousers and continued to rape him in the anus.

“They took our phones and ordered us to start calling our friends and family.

“They demanded for N100 million for each of us or they will kill us. After three days of continuous rape by these cattle men, my maid was sick and was vomiting blood.

“My husband was dying as his anus was sore. I cannot stand up properly due to the rape. I am wishing I died in that bush.

“My son-in-law gathered N15 million and they directed him to MAIN market Onitsha to buy cash. It is obvious the Fulani people are working with the money changers.

“They released us on Saturday and my son-in-law rushed us to hospital at Asaba.

“Your Excellency, please save your people by having that bush surrounded by security people. Please chase out these evil cow men from Anambra.

“Please stop them from wasting lives. Even as we were leaving, they brought two other boys captive. That bush is their base. Those boys will still be there now.

“Please help call Igwe Ukwulu and Nawgwu to take responsibility. I am now a living dead due to Fulani in my town. Even the villagers cannot react again maybe due to fear.”

HURIWA in a media release by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko told the Anambra State governor that it is highly embarrassing that armed Fulani herders are still being allowed by his administration to roam around freely in Anambra cities and towns, invading farmlands and unleashing devastating havoc such as serial rapes of vulnerable rural women and girls. These are acts of criminal abomination just as they are despicable, reprehensible, humiliating and also denying the Anambra women and girls affected by this scourge of invasion of Fulani rapists their constitutionally guaranteed dignity of the human person.

“The government of Anambra State must wake up, smell the coffee and implement concrete, proactive, preemptive and efficient security measures to end these cases of sexual violations of the Anambra women and girls by armed herders who are actually disguised bandits.

“We are asking that banditry of these armed hoodlums and violent rapists must be stamped out forcefully by all means”.