HURIWA to NSCDC: Respect court orders, avoid land dispute controversy in Anambra

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised serious concerns over the alleged involvement of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in a contentious land dispute in Anambra State, urging the agency to desist from actions that may undermine the principles of the rule of law.

HURIWA, in a strongly-worded statement, called on the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, OFR, mni, to urgently refrain from any attempt to take possession of a disputed parcel of land in Nri Town, Anaocha Local Government Area, Anambra State, which is currently under litigation at the Anambra State High Court, emphasizing that any action disregarding the ongoing litigation would be both illegal and provocative.

“The disputed land, situated in Diodo village, Nri, has been embroiled in a protracted legal contention for decades, involving multiple parties, including representatives from Adazi-Nnukwu, Umudiani Family Nri, Enuora Family Nri, Umunri Community, and Nimo Community. The ongoing court case, referenced as Suit number AA/94/85, reportedly led to a subsisting interlocutory order restraining all involved parties from trespassing on the land until the matter is resolved.

“Despite this judicial directive, a recent news bulletin issued by the Anambra State Command of the NSCDC, and signed by SC Okadigbo Edwin, Head of Media & Tactical Ops, claimed that the Nri Kingdom has donated four plots of this disputed land to the NSCDC for the construction of a training facility and an office complex for the Area D Command Headquarters.”

HURIWA, reacting swiftly to this development based on its investigation following a presentation to it by Diodo stakeholders categorically rejected the claim, describing it as both erroneous and dangerous.

The association expressed deep concern that given that there is already a court order, any attempt by the NSCDC to accept the “donation” or commence construction on the disputed land would not only violate a court order but could also exacerbate tensions in the community, potentially leading to a breakdown of law and order.

In its statement, HURIWA emphasized the critical importance of adhering to the rule of law, especially by law enforcement agencies like the NSCDC, whose statutory mandate includes the protection of public peace and the enforcement of court orders.

The association highlighted that based on the evident existence of a valid court order sighted by us, the purported donation is not only legally void but also represents a reckless move by certain individuals who are attempting to manipulate the NSCDC into a protracted land dispute for some unclear interests.

Such actions, HURIWA warned, would not only compromise the integrity of the NSCDC but also risk tarnishing the agency’s reputation as a defender of justice and public order.

Moreover, HURIWA drew the attention of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, (SAN) to the urgent need to intervene and prevent the NSCDC from being dragged into this legal quagmire.

The association reminded the NSCDC leadership of its constitutional duty under Section 287(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), to enforce and respect court orders.

HURIWA cautioned that any deviation from this responsibility could result in a scandalous disregard for the law, thereby eroding public confidence in the agency’s commitment to justice and fairness.

The association further warned that the situation in Nri Town is highly volatile, and any attempt by the NSCDC to act on the contentious land could trigger violence and a breakdown of public order.

HURIWA stressed that the NSCDC must avoid becoming an interloper in a land dispute that is still before a court of competent jurisdiction, and instead, should act in accordance with the legal process and the principles of justice.

The association pointed out that accepting the disputed land as a “donation” would not only be legally indefensible but could also lead to a catastrophic disruption of peace in the area.

In light of these concerns, HURIWA has drafted a comprehensive position paper addressed to the Commandant General of the NSCDC and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The document urged both parties to reject the purported land offer and avoid taking any actions that could embroil the NSCDC in a legal and communal quagmire.

HURIWA’s position paper also called for a renewed commitment to the rule of law and a clear demonstration of leadership by example from the NSCDC.

Concluding its statement, HURIWA reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law.

The association called on the NSCDC to demonstrate its respect for the judiciary and its commitment to upholding the law by steering clear of the disputed land until the court has rendered its final judgment.

HURIWA emphasized that as a responsible law enforcement agency, the NSCDC must align its actions with the legal process and the principles of justice, which are the bedrock of a democratic society.

Finally, HURIWA appealed to all parties involved in the land dispute to exercise restraint and respect the ongoing legal process.

The association expressed hope that the judiciary will resolve the matter impartially and in accordance with the law, thereby ensuring that justice prevails for all concerned.

HURIWA reiterated that peace, law, and order can only be sustained when all stakeholders, including government agencies, respect and adhere to the dictates of the law.

