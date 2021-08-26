HURIWA defends Ortom, says Federal Government pampering herders

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has stood in defence of the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, whom it says is being unjustly vilified and demonized by the federal government for speaking the truth.

The Eagle Online recalls that the federal government on Wednesday accused the Benue State governor of whipping up tribal sentiments and instigating tribal hatred in his state.

Ortom has consistently stood against the practice of open grazing of cattle, which had been behind the persistent farmer—herder clashes in the state and across the country, which has led to loss of lives.

But HURIWA in a statement on Thursday by Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, its national coordinator, said it was in agreement with Ortom, that the federal government had been pampering herders.

“Fulani herders are being pampered by the federal and some state governments, and their cattle have been equated to human beings and Nigerian citizens by the federal government which is insisting that herders have the right to move wherever in Nigeria with their cattle.

“This wrongheaded and dangerous policy has made the herders move their cattle to trample not only on farms but also to march through major cities and highways in Nigeria, including the surroundings of the Abuja Presidential Villa,” HURIWA stated.

On the issue of grazing reserves, HURIWA stated that, going by the provisions of the Land Use law, the Federal Government has no lands in the states of Nigeria, except in the federal capital territory.

“What this simply means is that the over 300 grazing reserves set out to be revived by the federal government is illegal and ill-advised. Governor Ortom threatening to challenge that decision of the federal government in court is therefore in order and patriotic, and vilifying him based on it is simply also out of sync,” HURIWA stressed.

It alleged that the “partisan nature of the federal government in dealing with herdsmen-farmers conflict in Nigeria has been largely responsible for the exacerbation of the problem.”

“Days ago, while not condoning any form of killing, be it reprisal or otherwise, the federal government rose stoutly to condemn the killing of purported Fulani travellers in Jos, Plateau State but never uttered a word when the Iregwes an ethnic group in the same Plateau State were killed, which provoked the counter-killing, which elicited the federal government’s action,” it noted.

HURIWA asked: “How come the federal government is incensed only when killings affect Fulani herdsmen and never feel concerned when it involves other ethnic groups in the country?

“It is fundamentally important to point out to the federal government that the lives of all Nigerians matter, not only the lives of the Fulanis. Let it also be known that psychological research has it that one way of destroying any place is to apply laws differently to citizens – where some are punished and some rewarded for the same offence.”

HURIWA said that the selective actions of the federal government, especially on security matters, are worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

It lamented that while terrorists are pardoned, rehabilitated and reintegrated without passing through any judicial process in Nigeria, the federal government hound and hunt down unarmed political agitators like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho and drag them through the courts on charges of treason.

“How come that the same federal government finds it difficult to classify bandits and killer herdsmen as terrorists they are, even as classified by World Terrorism Index which lists Herdsmen as the 4th most brutal terror group in the world?

“The federal government’s sense of selective justice is most prevalent in the handling of herders-farmers conflict and that is what Governor Ortom is saying.”

The organization insisted that Governor Ortom is right in stating the fact that bandits and terrorists are being emboldened by the partisan and selective sense of justice on the part of the government.

“Governments of Nigeria have been negotiating with these bandits and terrorists, and paying ransoms which is now making their kidnapping for ransom business more of an industry.

“The bandits have grown to the point that they can now take off any security outfit in Nigeria, to the point of invading the Nigeria Defense Academy, killing two officers and abducting an army major just days, to say nothing of the over 100 students kidnapped by them and kept in the bushes for weeks now.

It noted that vilifying or demonizing Governor Ortom will not solve the nation’s worsening insecurity; that the solution lies in the federal government running the country the way a nation ought to be run “and not taking sides with killers.”

HURIWA also called on the federal government to rescind its decision to revive the moribund grazing reserves and allow cattle rearing to remain a private concern that it is, and encourage the states that wish to go into ranching to do so, as Kano State, Bauchi State and one or two others have already embarked upon.