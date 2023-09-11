HURIWA counsels against abuse of power by governors

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has warned political office holders in the current dispensation to check the disturbing tendencies of abuse of power and to always adhere strictly to the work ethics built on the principle of rule of law, integrity, transparency and accountability.

HURIWA specifically criticised the ongoing politically motivated spat in Rivers, Ogun and Kano states just as the rights group stated that those who led political offices, especially the office of governor, are actually holding this high office on trust for the good people of their states and on no occasion should governors believe that they are above the law just as they must bear in mind that power is transient.

“We find it unbelievably cruel, that governors will permit the deployment of state powers for destructive purposes such as ordering and supervising the physical destruction of housing assets established by perceived political adversaries.

“This continuous display of brute force and the practice of might is right kind of primitivism by some of the governors, are so unconstitutional, despicable and reprehensible just as these petty but illegal attitudes reported by journalists and intermittently splashed on the cover pages of the mass media are graphically painting Nigeria as a Banana Republic before the international community.”

HURIWA insisted that the reason for which some governors abuse their power by destroying hard earned property of their opponents is because they live under the mistaken notion that section 308 (1) which grants them immunity from prosecution is meant for life even as the rights group urged owners of such housing assets destroyed by governors to note that in criminal law, the status of limitation is beyond eight years of the two terms of each governor who might win a second term. We urge the victims to institute charges in the competent court of law and seek damages.’

HURIWA recalled that the Rivers State Government demolished the transmission station of the African Independent Television/Ray Power in Ozuoba, on the outskirts of Port Harcourt.

READ ALSO:

This followed the state government’s 48-hour notice to Daar Communications, owners of the AIT and Ray Power to remove its property on the right of way of its proposed housing project in the GRA Phase 5 area of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Ebere Dennis-Emenike, issued the notice in a letter which simply carries, ‘To whom it may concern’ and obtained by our correspondent.

The letter which was dated March 20, 2023, is titled, ‘Proposed GRA Phase 5 Ozuoba, Port Harcourt demolition notice’

It reads, “Following the imminent commencement of the above project, all structure (s) impacting on the Right-of-way of the project have been earmarked for demolition including your own.

Consequently, you are by this notice requested to remove such structure (s) within forty-eight (48) hours to allow for speedy progress of work.”

Our correspondent recalls that the land on which the AIT/RayPower Radio station built its transmission station has been a subject of dispute between the state government and Daar Communications Plc.

HURIWA noted that the land on which AIT and Raypower Radio Station built its transmission station has been a subject of dispute between the Rivers State Government and Daar Communication Plc.

HURIWA however blamed the demolition to political infighting in the Peoples Democratic Party involving the immediate past Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and the then Presidential candidate of the PDP whose Director General of the campaign the now deceased High Chief Raymond Dokpesi was the founding Chairman of the African Independent Television just as the current administration in Rivers state put in place virtue of the backing of the immediate past governor, carried out the demolition to pacify the governor’s God father who is currently the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

HURIWA wonders why the Rivers State Government will not abide by the rule of law and due process of the law but went ahead to exercise political power not supported by the constitution just so as to get even with the now late High Chief Raymond Dokpesi who was an acolyte of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who is a staunch political adversary of Nyesom Wike.

HURIWA further upbraided the Governor of Ogun State for alleged show of force and abuse of power displayed in the emerging story that the Ogun State government had demolished a five-storey building, DATKEM Plaza, owned by former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, and his wife, Olufunke Daniel.

The plaza, which is located at Folagbade Street, Ijebu Ode, was demolished in the early hours of Sunday.

The Project Manager and Developer of the project, Olusegun Lawal, said the state government gave the owner of the property only a three days notice.

According to Lawal, the structure has full approval, adding that construction started in 2009 and is scheduled for commissioning at the end of this month.

The project manager informed that about 80 Brand new Split Air Conditioners have just been installed in the building, 150kVA generator set and transformer in place with Fire Fighting System installed as well.

Lawal, who gave the building cost to be around N1 billion, said that the state government listed inadequate parking space, muster point and airspace as the reasons for the demolition.

“Reasons adduced by the Government are: Not enough parking space (front of Building is Folagbade str. Sided by two (2) undeveloped streets which is being prepared by the Developers to be tarred to support parking while the empty piece of land at the back is being negotiated for lease to complement car parking.

“Inadequate Muster Point: Muster point is any space outside the building where people can gather in case of fire or emergency. There is ample space around the building that can be used as Muster Point.

“Inadequate Airspace. This is a new one. But there is enough airspace as there is no single adjoining building around the 4 sides of the building.

“There is also no concrete fence but only metal grills to ensure proper airflow. It must be noted that there are other buildings with the vicinity that does not even come close in terms of compliance on safety matters,” Lawal said in a statement.

“There is no single structural defect on the building and all relevant and necessary government approvals were obtained,” Lawal added.

But reacting, the state government said DATKEM Plaza is an illegal structure without an approved plan.

HURIWA asked state governors to abide by their oath of office and not let their personal interests to conflict with the demands of their high office even as the Rights group reminds governors of the provision of Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which absolutely outlaws the abuse of power and corruption. The Rights group warns that power when allowed to overwhelmed the holder of public offices will inevitably lead to absolute corruption which is antithetical to good governance, integrity in government, transparency and accountability.

HURIWA condemns the earliest decision of the Kano State governor who embarked on witch-hunt of the immediate past governor Abdullahi Ganduje by demolishing housing assets traced to some of his loyalists including the demolition of public infrastructure like a roundabout project completed at the cost of billions of Naira of public fund which was set up by the immediate past administration of Abdullahi Ganduje but was demolished only for having a cross in the design as ordered destroyed by the New Nigerian Peoples party led state government of Abba Kabur Yusuf.

HURIWA is therefore calling for a constitutional reforms to delete section 308(1) of the constitution so nobody in Nigeria will go about committing unlawful acts under the cover of constitutional imunity its from prosecution as currently stipulated in that bad section of the Nigerian constitution. The Rights group said the fundamental bulwark of constitutional democracy is that everyone in a Sovereign state is subject to the rule of law.