HURIWA commends NDLEA’s Alternative Development Plan to combat illicit drug production 

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for planning alternative development strategies that will take drug cartels out of business and protect the environment from the damaging effects of illicit drug cultivation and production.

In a press statement on Tuesday, HURIWA said that the alternative development plan, which was announced by the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, was a novel and effective approach to counter the world drug problem and other drug-related crime challenges.

HURIWA said that alternative development was a process to prevent and eliminate the illicit cultivation of plants containing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through specifically designed rural development measures in the context of sustained national growth and sustainable development efforts.

HURIWA noted that alternative development had been successfully implemented in other countries, such as Afghanistan, where it had contributed to reducing opium poppy cultivation and improving the livelihoods of farmers.

HURIWA also praised President Bola Tinubu for supporting this initiative through his administration, which had shown commitment to addressing drug-related socioeconomic issues and promoting evidence-based drug prevention, treatment, and care programmes.

HURIWA urged Nigerians to support the NDLEA’s alternative development plan, which it said was a choice in favour of promoting a society free of drug abuse, that it was one of the key components of a balanced and comprehensive drug control policy, and that it was aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

HURIWA said that it would continue to monitor the implementation of the alternative development plan and advocate for its success, as well as for the respect of human rights and the rule of law in the fight against illicit drugs in Nigeria.