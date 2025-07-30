HURIWA blasts South-East Governors over rising insecurity, ‘leadership vacuum’

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has strongly criticized governors in the South-East region over what it described as a disturbing “leadership vacuum” amidst escalating bloodshed, ritual killings, and insecurity that are gradually turning the region into a war zone.

HURIWA, in a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, condemned recent violent incidents across the region, including the massacre in Arondizuogu, fresh attacks in Ehime Mbano, and the ritual killing of a pregnant nurse in Anambra State.

According to the group, at least seven persons were slaughtered in coordinated attacks on Ejezie, Umualaoma, and Ndiakuwata Uno communities in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, allegedly by suspected Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives.

“What happened in Arondizuogu is not just a crime, it is an affront to our collective conscience,” Onwubiko stated. “These victims were not just statistics—they were fathers, mothers, youths, and children. They were our people. The silence from political leaders is not just shameful, it is dangerous.”

The group specifically criticized Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma for failing to visit the affected communities or issue a public statement, noting that while residents mourned the losses, the governor was seen hosting the Super Falcons in Abuja.

“This is the height of insensitivity and a clear indication of the disconnect between the political elite and the suffering masses,” HURIWA said.

The group also condemned a recent daylight invasion in Umualuaku, Ehime Mbano, where gunmen reportedly laid siege to the community, trapping residents inside their homes—a development HURIWA described as a sign of growing insurgency in the region.

Beyond the violent attacks, HURIWA expressed outrage over the ritual murder of a pregnant nurse in Ogbunike, Anambra State, whose dismembered body was found in a soakaway.

According to Police investigations, her body parts were sold to native doctors, and a female suspect had been arrested.

In another incident in Enugu, the group cited the escape of a traditional healer, Obi Obieze, after decomposing corpses were discovered in his compound.

The case involved the abduction of a 13-year-old girl and, according to HURIWA, has been quietly dismissed by state authorities.

“These incidents confirm the entrenchment of ritual killings and organ trafficking in the region,” the group said. “It is a complete moral collapse and a failure of law enforcement.”

HURIWA faulted the South-East Governors Forum for failing to establish a regional security outfit, similar to the Amotekun Corps in the South-West.

It called for an emergency summit involving traditional rulers, civil society groups, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and other stakeholders under the leadership of Senator Mbata.

The group also backed recent remarks by human rights lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who described the Arondizuogu killings as a “dark chapter” and evidence of the collapse of state authority in the South-East.

“It is no longer acceptable for a region to bleed in silence,” the group warned. “Let there be no more blood. Let leaders rise before Alaigbo collapses completely.”

HURIWA concluded by urging President Bola Tinubu to direct security agencies to prioritise the South-East, warning that the region risks becoming a humanitarian disaster zone if urgent steps are not taken

