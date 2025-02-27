HURIWA berates kidnapping of Benue University students, demands swift action

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has strongly condemned the recent kidnapping of two students from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

HURIWA, in a press statement released by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, described the abduction as a “heinous act of violence” that threatens the safety of educational institutions and instills fear among students and their families.

“We express our solidarity with the affected families and the university community during this distressing time,” Onwubiko stated.

The civil rights group called on security forces and the Benue State government to take immediate and decisive action to ensure the students’ safe return and address the growing menace of kidnapping in the region.

Beyond immediate rescue operations, HURIWA urged the Benue State government to introduce stringent measures, including the death penalty for kidnapping offenses.

“While this measure is severe, it may serve as a powerful deterrent against individuals and groups involved in these criminal activities,” Onwubiko explained.

HURIWA outlined three key reasons why the government must enforce robust anti-kidnapping laws:

Right to Security – The government has a duty to protect citizens’ lives and rights, reinforcing the sanctity of life.

Trust in Governance – Effective responses to crime foster public trust in law enforcement and encourage community involvement in safety initiatives.

Economic Stability – A secure environment boosts business, tourism, and overall economic growth.

Citing Section 14(1)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution, HURIWA reiterated that the security and welfare of the people should remain the government’s primary responsibility.

“The prevalence of kidnapping creates an environment of fear that hampers economic activity and investment,” Onwubiko noted.

“By implementing rigorous anti-kidnapping measures, the government can foster a stable atmosphere that encourages business and tourism, ultimately benefiting the community.”

Reaffirming its commitment to advocating for policies that prioritize the safety of Nigerian students and all citizens, HURIWA called for collective efforts from all stakeholders.

“Let us work together to create a safer and more secure environment for everyone, especially our young people pursuing education,” Onwubiko urged.

