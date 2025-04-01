HURIWA applauds Okpebholo’s reaction to Uromi incident

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has commended Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his swift and decisive response to the tragic killing of 16 northern travellers in Uromi, Edo State.

In a swift reaction after the incident, Governor Okpebholo had visited the bereaved families in Kano State to offer his condolences, where he also assured them of his commitment to justice.

The governor had earlier suspended all vigilante groups in Edo State as well as the Edo State Security Corps Commander, CP Friday Ibadin (Retd.), after it was revealed that the vigilante group responsible for the alleged killings and was operating illegally.

Reacting, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, praised the governor for demonstrating remarkable leadership in handling the incident, ensuring justice, accountability, and national unity.

The rights group lauded Governor Okpebholo’s efforts to apprehend and prosecute those responsible, contrasting it with the lackluster responses of some Northern governors to similar incidents involving Christian victims.

“His actions reassure Edo citizens and send a strong message that lawlessness and violence will not be tolerated,” HURIWA stated.

The group highlighted key steps taken by the governor, including: A physical visit to victims’ families in Kano. A pledge of compensation for the deceased travelers’ families. And Suspension of the Edo State Vigilante leader involved in the attack.

Drawing parallels with past mob killings, including Deborah Samuel’s murder in Sokoto and the killing of Pastor Eunice Elisha in Abuja, HURIWA questioned why justice is often delayed—or denied—for victims of religious-based violence.

“The Edo State governor’s swift action stands in contrast to the inaction seen in previous cases of mob killings in Northern Nigeria,” the group stated.

HURIWA called on the Nigerian government, security agencies, and state governors to end the culture of impunity and hold all perpetrators of mob violence accountable, regardless of ethnic or religious affiliations.

“This is a wake-up call for Nigerians to collectively reject mob violence and embrace the rule of law,” Onwubiko concluded.

