HURIWA accuses, faults Tinubu’s ‘nepotism’ in key appointments

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has accused President Bola Tinubu of fostering nepotism by extending the tenures of key public officials predominantly from the Yoruba ethnic group.

The move, according to HURIWA, undermines meritocracy and promotes tribalism in national governance.

HURIWA’s criticism follows the recent extension of Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap’s tenure as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), which President Tinubu has approved until December 31, 2026.

The group described the move an “abuse of power”, questioning whether no other qualified officers within the service could assume the role.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA expressed concern that the president is prioritizing ethnicity over competence.

“This decision suggests that competent candidates outside the Yoruba ethnic group are being overlooked for strategic national positions.

“It mirrors the nepotism of the Buhari administration, which heavily favored Fulani appointees,” the group stated.

HURIWA further lamented that Tinubu—once a pro-democracy advocate under NADECO—now appears to be embracing ethnic favoritism rather than fostering inclusive governance.

HURIWA also condemned the extension of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun’s tenure, arguing that the amendment to the Police Act, which allowed him to stay beyond the mandatory retirement age of 60, was driven by ethnic and personal affiliations rather than public service rules.

The group insisted that the government must prioritize merit, competence, and patriotism over ethnic considerations to promote national unity and fairness in governance.

