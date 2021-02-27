Local hunters and vigilantes have repelled an attack by Boko Haram on motorists and eliminated some of the terrorists after an intense fight at Modu Kellu and Burembe communities in Borno State.

A local source told PRNigeria that the Boko Haram fighters rode on 10 motorcycles and were attacking motorists travelling on a road that passes through the two communities before the hunters and vigilantes stormed the scene.

Six motorcycles, as well as assorted weapons, belonging to the terrorists, were recovered after the heavy fight along Maiduguri-Magumeri Road in Borno State.

The vigilante team, headed by one Malam Aisami, led the hunters in the fight against the terrorists.

The corpses of the terrorists, and their motorcycles, were taken Magumeri, PRNigeria learnt.