Hunters bust kidnappers’ den in Anambra forest – Official

The Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service, Anambra State Command has busted a kidnappers’ den in Anam forest, Anambra-West Local Government Area of the state.

Dr. John Metchie, NHFSS Deputy Commander-General, Technical Services, revealed this when he spoke with newsmen.

At the briefing on Friday in Abuja, Metchie said that the operation, which was carried out on Friday, was led by two top commanders, following an actionable intelligence.

He said that officers of the service traversed the deepest parts of the forest only to find an abandoned Toyota Sienna vehicle with weapons and other incriminating items inside it.

He identified the weapons as a pistol, one AK47 rifle, and locally fabricated guns, including vehicle plate numbers, charms, and other incriminating items.

He said that the vehicle and items had been handed over to the Nigeria Police for further actions, adding that the hunters were still on the trail of the suspected kidnappers who abandoned the vehicle.

Metchie described hunters as a critical link to the nation’s security architecture, stressing the need for the Nigerian government to accord hunters due recognition in the security architecture.

He said: “NHFSS is a registered umbrella body of Hunters in Nigeria with the mandate to support the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to protect lives and property in ungoverned areas like forests and bushes.

“The Bill for an Act to establish the Federal Government Security Service, to detect and prevent forest crime, has been passed by both Senate and House of Representatives and is currently awaiting the President’s assent.

“Our objectives are geared toward improving the quality and performance of men and officers of Hunter Council, currently engaged in the protection of various public safety and security services within communities.

“We have been trained by the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency on managing security in the forest.”

The Deputy Commandant commended the officers and men of the Anambra State Command for the successful operation.