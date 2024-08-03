Hunger protest: Your silence is disturbing, heightening tension, PDP tells Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party has criticised President Bola Tinubu for not addressing the nation amid the nationwide EndBadGovernance protests.

In a statement released on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP urged Tinubu to break his silence, address the nation immediately, and reassure citizens of the pressing issues affecting them.

The statement read in part, “The PDP demands that President Tinubu immediately address Nigerians on urgent steps to reduce the price of petroleum products, stem the fall of the Naira and ensure speedy provision of food among other critical issues so as to revamp the productive sector, stimulate employment and restore stability in the polity.

“Our Party expresses concerns that President Tinubu’s silence is sending a very dangerous signal and heightening public apprehension that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government is insensitive to the feelings of the citizens and the overall sorry state of affairs in the nation.

“The world is watching in horror as operatives of APC-controlled security agencies assault, shoot and kill unarmed protesters, with thugs allegedly mobilized by the APC also unleashing violence on innocent Nigerians.”

The opposition party also demanded a comprehensive investigation into the reported killing of unarmed Nigerians, allegedly by security operatives.

It continued, “Our Party calls on President Tinubu to end his silence, immediately address the nation and reassure the citizens on issues agitating their minds, particularly the reduction in the price of petroleum products and food items

“Our Party insists that with deft, transparent and innovative management of resources, economic potential, comparative advantage and refining capacity, petrol should not sell more than N200 per litre in Nigeria, especially with a strategic investment in gas production.

“President Tinubu should also urgently commence the process of recovering the over N50 trillion reportedly stolen by APC leaders, reduce tariffs on essential goods, cut the cost of governance, review all luxury items in his government and channel funds recovered to programmes that have a direct bearing on the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Furthermore, while calling for a thorough investigation into the reported killing of unarmed Nigerians by certain unscrupulous security operatives, the PDP urges the security agencies to ensure a high level of professionalism in their duty of providing security and protection to the citizens.”

