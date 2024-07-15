Hunger: FG distributes 740 trucks of rice across Nigeria

As part of efforts to mitigate economic hardship, the Federal Government has distributed 740 trucks of rice to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Each state including the FCT is given 20 trucks containing 1,200 bags of 25kg for a truck and the rice is to be distributed to the most vulnerable in the society.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister, who was flanked by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said that the President directed the Minister of Agriculture to ensure that food is made available to Nigerians.

He explained that the distribution of trucks of rice was also to ensure that the hardship in the country is ameliorated.

Idris added that it’s expected that the state governors will distribute the trucks of rice to the most vulnerable.

