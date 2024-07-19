Hunger: A’Ibom receives 24,000 bags of 25kg Rice from FG

Akwa Ibom State government, on Friday, said it has received a total of twenty-four thousand (24,000) bags of 25kg rice donated to the state by the Federal Government as a part of efforts to cushion the current food crisis in the country.

This is as it noted that another 24,000 bags of the 25kg rice has been added to the federal government’s donation to increase the quantity to forty-eight thousand (48,000) bags of rice to ensure that more families benefit from the intervention.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information Mr. Ini Ememobong, and made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to the statement, the date for the distribution of the bags of rice at each Local Government council headquarters would be announced soon.

Ememobong stated, “The Government of Akwa Ibom State has acknowledged receipt of 24,000 (Twenty-four thousand) bags of 25kg rice donated by the Federal Government as a part of their efforts to cushion the current food crisis in the country.

“The State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno expressed his appreciation to the Federal Government for being “caring and responsive” at this very critical time, which is indicative that the apex government is in tune with the current struggles facing our citizens.

“Governor Eno announced that the state government has doubled the donation of the federal government by adding another 24,000 bags of 25kg rice to increase the quantity to 48,000 bags of rice to ensure that more families benefit from the intervention.

“Through this food intervention, 20 bags of rice each will be shared to the 2,272 gazetted villages in the state.

“This is in addition to the over 100,000 families drawn from the social register, who have already received, and others who will be receiving, free food items from the state government through the Bulk Purchase Agency.

“This food intervention by the government is aimed at cushioning the effect of the hardship currently faced by our citizens, and to reduce extreme hunger and poverty as stipulated by Sustainable Development Goal 1.

“However, the long-term and sustainable solution remains the Back to Farm Initiative of the State Government to boost local food production, which is the reason for the declaration of the first and third Fridays of the month as work-free farming days by the Governor.

“Additionally, the Ministry of Agriculture has undertaken several strategic interventions the distribution of cassava cuttings, maize grains, pepper seedlings, and coconut seedlings to 135 public primary and secondary schools, shared 150,000 cocoa seedlings to cocoa farmers, distributed 40,000 oil palm seedlings to oil palm farmers, 80,000 pepper seedlings to vegetable farmers, 4 piglets, 3 weaners(goats) to 1,200 livestock farmers, 50 day old chicks with 6 bags of feed distributed to 700 poultry farmers, bags of feeds distributed to 200 aquaculture farmers etc.

“These are in addition to the provision of livelihood grants of N150,000 to 1,560 beneficiaries, provision of agricultural inputs(day-old chicks, juveniles, feed, etc), and services to 900 farmers undertaken under the AKCARES Scheme.

“Distribution of the Federal and State Governments Food Intervention will be done at Local Government Council Headquarters from where respective Council Chairmen will ensure that 20 bags each are safely transported to all the gazetted villages. Dates for the distribution will be announced soon.”

