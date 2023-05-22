Hundreds of PDP members in Igalamela join APC, declare support for Governor Bello, Ododo

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday, received hundreds of former members of the Peoples Democratic Party from Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area, who have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pledged their support for the APC gubernatorial candidate, Usman Ododo, in the upcoming governorship election scheduled to hold in November.

Led by former caretaker Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area, Abdullahi Ibrahim, and other party leaders, including Adama Sani and Aikoye Anu, the defectors, from Ajaka Ward 1 and 2, said they were convinced that APC would win with a wide margin in the next elections.

Other PDP leaders who also defected to the APC include former President of the PDP National Youth Movement, Ahmed Mahmud, and the Ajaka Ward 1 Women Leader, Saidatu Ogohi.

Governor Bello expressed his appreciation to the defectors for recognising the achievements of his administration and for choosing to join the APC.

He emphasised that the APC, being a progressive party, would welcome all individuals who were willing to contribute to the development of the state, assuring the former PDP members that they would have equal rights and opportunities within the APC, just like the existing members.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Abdullahi Ibrahim explained that their decision to join the APC was based on the remarkable achievements of the current administration, which had positively impacted all local government areas in Kogi State. He specifically highlighted the rehabilitation of the Umomi-Akpagidigbo-Ugwolawo-Ajaka-Idah road, a significant infrastructure project in Igalamela, as a key reason for their support for Governor Bello and his party.

Abdullahi further mentioned that Governor Bello’s accomplishments had led to an influx of opposition party members joining the APC, and they were determined not to be left behind.

Abdullahi expressed their readiness to work towards securing victory for the APC in the upcoming governorship election.

He praised Governor Bello and the APC for endorsing Ododo as their candidate, noting that Ododo’s seven years of experience working with the current administration, coupled with his compassionate nature, made him the right candidate to sustain the developmental progress achieved by the present government.