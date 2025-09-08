Hundreds of music artists flood Lagos venue for MTN’s Next Afrobeats Star auditions

From as early as 5 am, aspiring artists from across the country crowded outside Ultima Studios, as MTN’s new talent show, Next Afrobeats Star, kicked off its regional auditions in Lagos.

Hundreds turned up for the auditions, all with the same goal: to take their sound global. Some travelled in from other states, underscoring the scale of the nationwide search.

Running from September 5 to 8, the Lagos auditions mark the beginning of the search for Nigeria’s next Afrobeats icon. Contestants have just 90 seconds before seasoned A&R executives to showcase their sound and make their mark, with those who impress earning a ticket to continue in the competition.

Outside the audition rooms, contestants were buzzing with

excitement and raw hunger as they engaged in freestyle battles, karaoke, played games and shared their stories.

For 19-year-old Chiliezie Ihekwere, known by her stage name JCIE, the journey began with dance before she turned to music. “From my mum’s tummy, I’ve been a dancer,” she said, with her guitar in hand.

A MUSON graduate and university student, she stated. “In secondary school, I was a science student. With time, I started losing interest in science and decided to go back to my roots. I told my mum, and she asked me to sleep over it, maybe it was peer pressure. That’s when the singing started, and my guitar too.” She credited her music journey to God and a supportive group of

family and friends. “Support is everything.” On Friday morning, her mother was

at Ultima Studios, waiting to see her daughter take the stage.

Persistence has defined the journey of many contestants. For

artist and record label executive Daniel Ibiye Aneke, the path has been less

straightforward. “I was in JSS3 rapping M.I.’s Safe.

My friends told me I should rap, so I started rapping,” he recalled.

Facing initial doubt from family, he pushed forward. Recounting

his journey to the NAS auditions, he said: “It’s been a rollercoaster. When I started, nobody liked it. A couple

of years later, people started liking my stuff. My dad even started calling me

by my artist name. I recorded music, did shows, and everyone realised that

despite finishing school, I wasn’t going to stop, so they just gave in.”

MTN’s Next Afrobeats Star, a partnership with Ultima Studios, aims

to discover and elevate the next global icon of Afrobeats. “At MTN, we believe that every Nigerian deserves a

chance to be connected, seen, heard, and celebrated. That is why we are taking

this message to every corner of Nigeria, from the bustling cities to the most

remote villages, so that no youth is left behind. Because talent knows no

boundaries, and neither should opportunity,” said MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka.

The prizes for the competition include a $100,000 music deal

courtesy of ONErpm and Ultima Studios’ U-Records. In addition, the top four

finalists will also benefit from music deals from $25,000 to $75,000 designed

to launch their careers. Contestants will also get the opportunity to work with

leading producers such as Sarz, P. Prime, Andre Vibes and Puffy Tee, who will

also serve as judges for the show.

After Lagos, auditions will continue in Abuja on September 13–14

and Port Harcourt on September 20–21.

