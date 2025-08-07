Humans + Machines: Building the workforce of the future,  by Ursula Fear

As AI becomes a fixture in the workplace, it’s not replacing us, it’s changing the way we work. From productivity gains to new skill demands, here’s how digital labour is changing jobs, and why Africa must seize the day

Is AI coming for your job, or is it already working beside you? As its use becomes more routine, artificial intelligence is looking less like a threat and more like a teammate: answering queries, making decisions, chasing leads, processing invoices, and drafting content around the clock.

This new class of digital labour is changing how teams function, how targets are met, and how people spend their time at work. From now on, almost every job, team, and company will involve AI agents – systems that can analyse vast datasets, apply human-like reasoning, and act independently. Their presence is set to influence workflows, increase productivity, support innovation, and redefine roles across the organisation.

Rather than replacing people, AI is tilting the workload. Salesforce research shows that 23% of HR teams plan to redeploy employees into roles that make better use of their uniquely human strengths. At the same time, agentic AI adoption is projected to surge by 327% over the next two years (from roughly 15% adoption today to about 64% by 2027).

This shift is tied to anticipated productivity gains of 30% per employee and labour cost reductions of 19%, equating to about $11,000 in savings per employee annually, based on Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) wage averages. Rather than replacing people, organisations are preparing to reskill and redeploy workers, enabling humans to focus on higher-value roles that emphasise creativity, strategy, and interpersonal skills.

A recent Gartner poll further found that 95% of customer service teams intend to retain human agents to help define and guide the role of AI, reinforcing the value of a “digital first, not digital only” approach. Gartner further says that by 2027, half of the organisations that planned to significantly reduce their customer service workforce will abandon those plans, highlighting the limits of going fully “agentless”.

For African countries, the rise of digital labour presents an opportunity to build modern, inclusive workforces without being bound by outdated development models. But realising this potential depends on sustained investment in skills training, digital infrastructure, and equitable access to AI tools.

Train for tomorrow

Africa has the world’s youngest population. It’s bursting with entrepreneurial energy. But many young people still don’t have access to the tools and skills that will define the next era of work. If the continent wants to lead in the digital labour revolution, it should act now by investing in digital infrastructure, prioritising skills development, and forging partnerships that make future-focused training widely accessible.

Yes, the skills gap is real and broadband internet is still a luxury in many communities. But on the upside, AI training doesn’t require a university degree. Much of it is free, online, and accessible to anyone with a smartphone and a curious mind.

That opens the door to governments, educators, businesses, and civil society to step up to update school curricula, expand digital infrastructure, and support public-private training partnerships. All of this matters: not just for economic growth, but for social inclusion, too.

If these foundations are put in place, African countries could not only meet the needs of their growing population but also leapfrog outdated development models.

From entry-level to in-demand



When AI begins to handle the simpler tasks, it’s easy to worry about what’s left for those starting out. Entry-level jobs aren’t disappearing though. Instead of doing routine work, newcomers will now need to build skills in oversight, collaboration, and using AI tools effectively from day one. The ladder still exists; it just starts in a different place.

This will require a different kind of training – not just technical know-how, but in soft skills like empathy, adaptability, ethical judgement, and communication, which are all human traits that help teams thrive.

AI’s presence in the workplace may be concerning, with reports of job cuts due to its adoption (here, here, here, and here), but all is not as it seems.

Research suggests a more balanced perspective: One of the most comprehensive studies, from the National Bureau of Economic Research, tracked 25,000 workers across 7,000 Danish firms using AI chatbots. It found no significant changes to jobs, wages, or working hours. Productivity rose by around 3%, without leading to layoffs.

The St. Louis Fed found something similar. Based on large-scale surveys in the US, researchers reported one in four workers now use generative AI weekly, saving on average just over two hours a week. Spread across the entire labour market, that translated into a 1.1% productivity gain. Crucially, there was no sign this efficiency came at the cost of jobs.

Adding to this, a 2024 study by Mäkelä and Stephany analysed over 12 million US job listings and revealed that demand is surging for “AI-complementary” skills such as resilience, teamwork, digital literacy, and analytical thinking. These are the very human capabilities that help people work effectively with AI. The study found AI-focused roles are nearly twice as likely to list these skills, and they command wage premiums of 5–10%. Even more telling: the positive impact of these complementary skills outweighs the substitution effects of AI by up to 70%.

These findings all suggest that AI isn’t replacing workers; it’s helping them work smarter and more efficiently. To thrive in this blended future, we need to prepare today, by building the right skills, expanding access, and embracing AI not as a threat, but as a partner in progress.

Because the future of work won’t be entirely human, nor entirely automated – it will be a blend of both.

Ursula Fear, Senior Talent Programme Manager | Salesforce

