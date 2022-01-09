Humanitarian Minister commiserates Zamfara over fresh killings

Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has condoled with the government and people of Zamfara over invasion of five communities and killings of over 200 people.

Farouq in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, signed by her Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Anibeze, condemned the killings in Anka and Bukkuyum Local Government areas of the state, describing it as horrific.

“This is horrific and tragic. Over 200 persons were buried due to the invasion by bandits.

“We are very saddened by this incessant invasion and killings by bandits and we are also worried about the displaced persons, who are fleeing in their hundreds from their communities, especially women and children.

“We sympathise with the government and people of Zamfara in this trying period and condole with the families of the dead.

“We pray for the repose of their souls and that peace returns to the state as soon as possible,” she said.

Farouq also directed that relief materials be sent to internally displaced persons in the state to cushion the effects of the sudden displacement.

According to her, more than 10,000 victims have been rendered homeless after their homes razed by bandits while scores are still missing .

“More than 500 bandits on motorcycles reportedly attacked five villages and razed their homes after killing over 200 people,” she said.