Human Trafficking: Kwara renews partnership with NAPTIP

The Kwara Government has expressed its resolve to partner with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in tackling the menace of human trafficking across the state.

The Commissioner for Social Development, Opeyemi Afolashade, said this while hosting the agency at the ministry Wednesday in Ilorin.

Afolashade, who appreciated NAPTIP’s representatives for the visit, affirmed that the collaboration would offer the needed support against the fight, especially child trafficking

She acknowledged that the menace was already reducing, but should be brought to the barest minimum.

The Permanent Secretary, Peter Ayanwale, appreciated the team for their hard work, urging them to sustain their efforts to rid the society of human traffickers.

On his part, the state Director, Social Welfare, James David, disclosed that the ministry had been in partnership with the NAPTIP since 2020.

David said the partnership has been on all matters related to social welfare, protection of human right and justice to humanity, while envisaging that the new synergy will go a long way in the eradication of human trafficking.

The State’s Commandant of the agency, Saadu Ajara, congratulated the Commissioner on her appointment and explained that the NAPTIP was vested with the mandate to curb human trafficking especially child labour and other related matters.

Also Read:

On the exigency for the partnership, Ajara noted that Kwara is highly vulnerable to the danger of human trafficking as it shares borders with a country and states with high records of human trafficking.

Ajara, who highlighted various ills of human trafficking to include prostitution, child labour, forced labour and death, disclosed that collaboration with the Ministry through sensitisation and use of task force is very apt to abate the menace.