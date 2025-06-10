Human skull, ritual items recovered in church of prophet accused of killing four siblings 

A team of security operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, over the weekend discovered a human skull and other ritual items in a church that allegedly belongs to Prophet Chinedu Solomon Ezedike.

The prophet, who allegedly owns the church, called Synagogue, was linked to the murder of four siblings in the local government area some weeks ago.

The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, Ferdinand Ukwueze, confirmed the further discovery and recovery on his Facebook page on Monday.

Ukwueze said in the post: “Two days ago, yet in the course of combing locations reasonably suspected to be solitary sites and camps of divers shades of criminal activities, acting on intelligence, I visited a site at Abile Hill, Isi-Agu, Ibagwa-Aka, in the company of the Divisional Police Officer of Igbo-Eze South, and other security operatives.

“The location, currently being used for the construction of Prophet Chinedu Ezedike’s so-called Synagogue, was discovered to be a suspected site for ritual activities.

“To our greatest dismay, a human skull and a ritual staff were discovered from the site, lending further credence to the disturbing and tragic circumstances surrounding the claims and allegations against Ezedike.

“The recovered items were duly handed over to the Police for further examination as investigations continue.

“More of these hidden locations will be discovered and visited, as we remain relentless in our pursuit against all forms of criminality in our Local Government Area.

“I reassure you; under the administration of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, there will be no hiding place for crimes of any form.

“We are pursuing an egalitarian society where sons and daughters of Enugu State can aspire and become anything of their choices legitimately without any fear of criminal molestation.

“I deeply appreciate the coordinated support of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), the Military, the gallant men of Igbo-Eze South Neighbourhood Watch, the Forest Guards, and all well-meaning individuals who have provided intelligence and cooperation over the past weeks.

“Society will keep deteriorating when good people keep mute in the face of crime.

“Together, we must protect our land.”

In an earlier post, the LG boss confirmed the demolition of the pastor’s building.

Ukwueze said: “We stood with the good people of Ibagwa-Aka as we demolished the stronghold of Prophet Chinedu Solomon Ezedike who is linked to the heartbreaking murder of four innocent siblings.

“This is a clear message from the administration of His Excellency, Barrister Peter Ndubuisi Mbah that Criminals have no hiding place in Enugu State!

“Let the world know! Igbo-Eze South will no longer tolerate evil in any form.”

