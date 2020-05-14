Three undercover training camps operated by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra in Ibusa, Okpanam and Illah communities in Delta State have been busted by the police.

Some members of the group, who were paraded before newsmen on Wednesday, were accused of snatching and robbing police officers of their rifles since 2018.

A skull of a victim, which was recovered from one of the IPOB camps, was displayed during the parade.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said some of the IPOB members allegedly involved in the killing of policemen at various points and snatching of 16 rifles belonging to the Nigeria Police Force, were arrested following a tip-off.

Among those arrested were Ejiofor Odili, aka Bishop, 45, a native of Anambra State; Sunday Okah, 37, of Ebonyi State; Ashaka Sunday, 33, from Delta State; Chukwudi Nwoba, 28, Ebonyi State; Onyeka Ezinna, 29; and Chima Victor Ekene, 26.

Others were Chukwudi Okpara, aka Zion, 35, from Imo State; Maxwell Ishiguzo, aka AK 2, 36, from Abia State; Christian Ndiogulu, aka Tiger, 44, from Ibusa in Delta State; and Chibuike Uyamadu, 28, from Aguleri, Anambra State.

Inuwa said confessional statements from some of the key suspects led to the recovery of rifles and ammunition at their Ugwu-Nwosu Camp, one of the three IPOB camps in Delta State.

The recovered rifles included 10 AK-47s with breech numbers 109003, 533353, 009981, 59280, 26240, 06515, 4837, 6466, 2581 and 340967.

Also recovered were 10 magazine and 200 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

Inuwa further disclosed that one of the suspects, Christian Ndiogulu, led operatives to IPOB training camp at Ibusa, where one AK47 with its magazine and 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition snatched from safer highway patrol team along Ogwashi/Kwale Road in January this year, was recovered from where they were buried in the camp.

Two other suspects also led operatives to Idumugo forest in Okpanam, where two AK47 rifles, one smoke gun, one smoke canister, four AK47 magazines, 212 7.62mm AK47 ammunition, one MP3, a set of Allen keys and one hand bag were recovered.

Inuwa said: “Following recent series of attack on policemen at nipping points and snatching of police rifles by suspected members of outlawed IPoB in Asaba, the command’s sustained efforts in the investigation of the attacks and snatching of police rifles and ammunition in the state yielded desired results when some principal suspects with strong link to the proscribed IPOB were arrested and made confessional statements.

“After a diligent and painstaking investigation, on April 5 at about 2015 hours, while acting on the confession of the arrested key principal suspects, police detectives recovered the following arms and ammunition snatched from policemen from Ugwunwosu Camp of the proscribed IPoB: 10 AK-47 rifles with breech numbers 109003, 533353, 59280, 26240, 06515, 4837, 6466, 2581, 340967, 10 magazines with 200 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

“Also on April 24 at about 1230 hours, one of the suspects, Christian, led police operatives to the proscribed IPoB training camp at Ibusa, where one AK-47 rifle with breech number BA 354592, with its magazine and 26 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition robbed from Safer Highway Patrol team, along Ogwashi-Uku-Kwale Road, by Obasanjo Farms on January 23, 2020 was recovered from where buried in the camp.

“Similarly, on April 29, at about 2340 hours, two of the suspects led the operatives to Idumogi forest in Okpanam where the following robbed police arms were recovered from where buried, two AK-47 rifles with breech Nos. 60037 and 3891, one smoke gunner with breech number 2849197, one smoke canister, four AK-47 magazines, 212 (7.62 mm) AK-47 ammunition, one MP3, a set of Allen keys and one handbag.

“Meanwhile, a total of 13 police AK-47 rifles with ammunition robbed during attacks on policemen in the state, over the years, have been recovered. Investigation is still in progress.”