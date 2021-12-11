Human rights violations: Take fight beyond gender biases — NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission has urged stakeholders to take the fight against human rights abuses beyond gender biases to eternalised respect for equality and the dignity of all persons.

The Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission, Ebonyi State Office, Christopher Okorie, gave the advice.

Okorie spoke on Friday during a road walk/rally to commemorate this year’s International Human Rights Day in Abakaliki.

The event, observed November 10 every year, was part of activities marking the grand finale of the 16 days of Activism of 2021.

Okorie acknowledged that culture, religion and the distorted domestic/psychological feeling of male superiority have made women and girls most vulnerable to violence and abuses.

He, however, argued that all abuses has its root from the human philosophy of inequality between persons, irrespective of gender.

He insisted that the growing rate of inter and intra gender violence in the society: men against women, women against men; men against men and women against women, has necessitated greater emphasis on respect for human equality in general rather than particular gender.

Okorie instanced that most domestic abuses meted to house helps, maids, step children and other domestic servants were championed by women on account of their self-perceived superiority over the victims.

He called on security agencies, politicians, the wealthy and all those in privileged positions to avoid employing their positions to dehumanise others, insisting that all men were born equal, with equal dignity as humans.

Okorie noted: “At the root of all human rights violation is inequality.

“When we think that the difference confers inequality: you are a man, I am a woman; I have money, you don’t have money; I am a politician and you are not; a law enforcement agent and you are not, these differences makes one feel superior to the other.

“The essence of this road walk and awareness creation is to emphasise the dignity of the human person, and by virtue of our dignity, all human are one and equal.

“Based on that, we should treat others the way we want to be treated; let not the man abuse the woman nor the woman abuse the man.”

Okorie decried that apart from abuses by security agencies, with State actors keeping mute, gender-based violence, specifically against women, was statistically prevalent in Ebonyi State in the form of rape, spousal battery, wife abandonment and violation of girls among others.

“These are getting out of hand, and we need to carry out this campaign to stem the tide,” he emphasised.

He encouraged all victims of human right abuses to report at the Commission’s office at the Federal Secretariat, Nnorom Street, Abakaliki for necessary action.